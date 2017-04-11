Neymar banned for three matches after red card, sarcastic gesture

Neymar got the first red card in his Barcelona career against Malaga. (Source: Reuters) Neymar got the first red card in his Barcelona career against Malaga. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona star Neymar will miss the Clasico after receiving a three-match ban following his red card against Malaga, dealing a big blow to the Catalans who lie three points behind Real Madrid having played a game more than their rivals.

The Brazilian forward was dismissed for two yellow cards against the Andalusians on Saturday, earning an automatic one match suspension, but his punishment was increased because he sarcastically applauded the fourth official as he walked down the tunnel.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano noted the incident in his report. The three-match suspension rules him out of the game against Real Sociedad on April 15, the Clasico against Real Madrid on April 23 and Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna on April 26.

Neymar saw his first yellow card when he obstructed a Malaga free kick by tying his laces in front of the ball. The second came for a foul on Roberto Rosales.

It was the first red card of Neymar’s career at Barcelona and the team’s first dismissal of the season in any competition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now