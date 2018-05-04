Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Neymar back in France to continue recovery from injury

Neymar had been recovering in Brazil after having surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

By: AP | Published: May 4, 2018 8:24:42 pm
Neymar, Neymar Barcelona, Neymar FIFA, Barcelona, FIFA, Neymar PSG, sports news, football, Indian Express Neymar, 26, has scored 19 goals in 19 league games for PSG. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Two months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot, Neymar has arrived back in France to continue his rehabilitation.

After landing at the small airport of Le Bourget at about noon Friday, the Brazil star went to his home on the outskirts of Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had been recovering in Brazil after having surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He is hoping to be ready for the World Cup in Russia and it’s unlikely he will play again with PSG before the end of the season.

PSG’s next league game is due to be played on Friday night at Amiens. The French champions then take on third-division side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final at the Stade de France next week. They have two more league matches, at home against Rennes on May 12 and away at Caen on the 19th.

PSG sealed the league title last month with five games to spare but has delayed celebrations until the Rennes match at the Parc des Princes, making sure Neymar could attend the party in front of home fans.

Neymar said last month he would have his last post-surgery medical exam on May 17, adding that he could be available for Brazil’s training sessions that start May 21 near Rio de Janeiro. Brazil’s first game is on June 17 against Switzerland.

Neymar, who has started walking without clutches once again only recently, was injured playing against Marseille on Feb. 25. In his first season with PSG, he scored 19 league goals in 20 games after joining from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($260 million).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 34 : 04 May, 2018
Kings XI Punjab
VS
Mumbai Indians
  • 44 secs ago

    Halfway mark in Indore

    Kings XI are 78 for the loss of one wicket at the halfway mark in…

  • 4 mins ago

    Kings XI 72 for 1

    Nine overs gone and Kings XI are 72 for the loss of one wicket. Chris…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
At every match in the Commonwealth Games, we should have been leading 3-0 at quarter-time 