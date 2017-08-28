Only in Express

Newcastle United midfielder Siem de Jong rejoins Ajax

Netherlands midfielder Siem de Jong has left Newcastle United to rejoin Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a three-year contract, the Premier League and Eredivisie clubs said on Monday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 28, 2017 9:35 pm
De Jong featured in 26 games over two seasons for the English club and spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.
The 28-year-old is a product of Ajax’s youth academy and made 244 appearances for the senior team before moving to Newcastle in 2014.

De Jong featured in 26 games over two seasons for the English club and spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

The Netherlands international won four Dutch league titles and one Dutch Cup in seven years with the senior team at Ajax. De Jong also captained the side from 2012-14.

