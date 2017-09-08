Only in Express

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez recovering from surgery

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is recovering from surgery and could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Swansea City. Fitness coach Francisco de Miguel Moreno will stand in for the 57-year-old.

Rafa Benitez rued Newcastle United's lack of activity in the transfer market. (Source: Reuters)
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is recovering from surgery and could miss Sunday’s Premier League trip to Swansea City, British media reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Benitez had undergone a hospital procedure during last week’s international break to deal with an infection resulting from a hernia operation that he had more than two years ago.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that the manager had attempted to return to Newcastle from the north-west on Thursday morning, but had turned back after suffering from pain while in the car.

