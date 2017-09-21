Only in Express

New team from Kerala to play in I-League

The AIFF's Bid Evaluation Committee decided to award Sree Gokulam Group the right to field their team in I-League season 2017-18 onwards. The team will be playing their home matches out of Kozhikode, Kerala.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 12:38 am
Top News

A new club from Kerala, to be based in Kozhikode, will take part in the upcoming I-League season, the All India Football Federation announced.

The AIFF’s Bid Evaluation Committee, which met here today, decided to award Sree Gokulam Group the right to field their team in I-League season 2017-18 onwards.

“AIFF Bid Evaluation Committee met at the AIFF HQ in New Delhi today (September 20, 2017) to evaluate the bids submitted after the tendering process was initiated on August 18, 2017,” the AIFF said in a statement.

“From the bids submitted, the Bid Evaluation Committee decided to award Sree Gokulam Group the right to field their team in Hero I-League season 2017-18 onward,” it added.

The team will be playing their home matches out of Kozhikode, Kerala.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome a new Kerala team from Sree Gokulam Group to the Hero I-League from the 2017-18 season,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.

“I hope the club would be able to ignite the passion of Kerala football in Calicut where they will be playing from.”

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said, “We would like to congratulate Sree Gokulam Group on winning the bid. It has been our endeavour to have corporate teams come into the Hero I-League and the team from Kerala will open a new market for the league.

“It will be beneficial to both the Hero I-League as well as Indian football. And I’m sure the passionate football fans of Kerala will be delighted to have a team of their own.” Dhar added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 