New club Jamshedpur FC to get first pick at ISL player draft

New ISL franchise Jamshedpur FC will exercise their rights for the first pick in the Indian player draft. Delhi Dynamos, who have not retained any player, will go second in the 1st round and third in the 2nd round to pick their set of players.

Pune City FC, who have retained only 1 senior player, will join the above two in the second round pick. The rest of the six clubs, except Chennaiyin FC, will join the player draft from 3rd round onwards.

Chennaiyin FC will be the only club to join the draft from 4th Round.

The 2015 champion have retained promising youngster Jerry Lalrinzuala – a capped Indian player under the U21 category, in addition to their two senior players retention and hence will have to miss the first three rounds.

The draft will witness a total of 15 rounds. It will also feature Instant Trading Card which allows teams a second chance to trade an already picked player.

From the third round onwards, any club may, within 15 seconds of another club announcing its draft pick, can press the buzzer to activate the “Instant Trade” process.

Representatives of the clubs will have three minutes to propose, negotiate and close the deal within a stipulated time.

