New Barcelona coach to be announced on May 29, says president Josep Bartomeu

Luis Enrique will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. (Source: Reuters) Luis Enrique will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu announced that the club is all set to name their new coach on May 29, two days after the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

Current coach Luis Enrique announced in March that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

“We thank Luis Enrique for the effort he has put in the demands he placed on himself. The door is open. Now we have the Copa,” Bartomeu said.

Also read: Zinedine Zidane’s team management leads Real Madrid to La Liga title

He also said that the new coach’s name will be announced two days after the Copa final. “On May 29, we have a board meeting and we will announce the name of the new coach after,” he said.

According to reports in the Barcelona media, the second placed club have agreed on a two-year deal with Ernesto Valverde, who is currently the coach of Athletic Bilbao.

Also read: Five players that helped Real Madrid seal the La Liga title

When quizzed about Valverde, Bartomeu said: “He is a coach who is out of contract in the summer.”

The President also congratulated champions Real Madrid and his own players for a thrilling season with the title race ending on Sunday. He said, “Obviously we congratulate the champions and our players for the season they have put in,” the president said.

Also read: What cost Barcelona the La Liga title?

Squashing rumours that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club after his contract ends next season, he said, “There is no doubt that the marriage between Barcelona and Messi will continue.”

Barcelona won their last league match against Eibar 4-2 but lost the title to rivals Real Madrid by three points.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd