Nemanja Matic signs for Manchester United in three-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for a fee of £40 million and put pen to paper on a contract that would see him stay in Manchester for three years. In the process, he is rekindled with Jose Mourinho who was his manager when at Chelsea. Matic’s contract can be extended for a year, the club announced in an official statement.

“Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player,” Mourinho said in a statement. “I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

Matic was pictured wearing the number 31 shirt on Sunday with reports suggesting he was at the Carrington training ground in Manchester undergoing his medical. The number 31 was vacant following Bastian Schweinsteiger’s move to the MLS.

Mourinho had signed Matic in 2014 when he was the Chelsea boss in his second term with the London club. The Serbian had initially joined Chelsea in 2009 before moving to Benfica in 2011. He returned to the Premier League club and became an integral part of the side that won the league title in 2014-15.

Matic is the third signing by Manchester United following the arrivals of £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton. “I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them,” said Matic. “This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club.”

