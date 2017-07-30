Nemanja Matic hours away from joining Manchester United: Reports

Nemanja Matic was pictured in the number 31 of Manchester United top. Nemanja Matic was pictured in the number 31 of Manchester United top.

Manchester United have been after Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic for some weeks now. The rumours have been circling and the deal looks all but done, if reports in the British media are to be believed. Manchester United are reportedly going to shell out 40 million pounds to bring in the Serbian from Premier League champions Chelsea. He would be Manchester United’s third signing of the summer after signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton for 75 million pounds and defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for 31 million pounds.

The player underwent medical on Sunday afternoon and could be unveiled as a Manchester United player as early as Sunday evening or on Monday. Matic has been reportedly pictured in the United jersey with the image doing the rounds on social media. The shirt had no 31 written on it which was vacated by Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has previously managed Matic when he was the Chelsea manager. The Serbian had then moved from Benfica to Chelsea in January 2014 for 21 million pounds.

In January 2011, Matic was valued at under 5 million pounds when he left Stamford Bridge in a cash-plus-player deal that brought David Luiz to London.

It was believed that Matic’s transfer would be completed sooner after he didn’t travel with rest of the Chelsea squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan were also reportedly interested in signing Matic. But despite initial reluctance by Chelsea to sell to fellow competitors and hinging towards Juventus, the Italians couldn’t match the financial offer from Manchester United.

