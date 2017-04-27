Neil Taylor gets two-game ban over Seamus Coleman leg break

Neil Taylor, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off for a foul on Coleman in the 69th minute of the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw between Wales and Ireland. (Source: File) Neil Taylor, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off for a foul on Coleman in the 69th minute of the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw between Wales and Ireland. (Source: File)

Wales left-back Neil Taylor has been banned for two games for breaking Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman’s leg in two places, the Football Association of Wales revealed today.

Taylor, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off for a foul on Coleman in the 69th minute of the 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw between Wales and Ireland in Dublin last month.

The FAW said world governing body FIFA had decided to increase Taylor’s automatic one-game ban to a two-match suspension, ruling him out of their next two qualifying matches against Serbia and Austria.

“Following a meeting of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, the FAW can confirm that Neil Taylor has been suspended for two matches,” the FAW said in a statement.

“Following his sending off against Republic of Ireland on March 24, Taylor is regarded as having breached art. 48 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”

Everton right-back Coleman broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg and is facing a long spell on the sidelines.

