Need to give Alvaro Morata time to adapt to our way of football, says Antonio Conte

Alvaro Morata of Chelsea with James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich during the International Champions Cup. (Source: AP) Alvaro Morata of Chelsea with James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich during the International Champions Cup. (Source: AP)

Despite losing to Bayern Munich 3-2 on Tuesday in the pre-season tour, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was impressed by the performance of new buy Alvaro Morata, who made his debut for the Blues in the International Champions Cup clash,

The Spanish striker came on as a 63rd-minute substitute when Chelsea were trailing 3-2 and helped Michy Batshuayi to score the second goal for their side. Conte said that the 24-year old showed a great will. “It’s not easy to speak about the impact of Alvaro because he’s only been with us two days and he needs to work and find his feet, and understand our idea of football, but for sure he showed a great will and for us he’s a great buy,” Conte said.

“We need to give him the right time to adapt to our way of football but he must be pleased with his performance. We conceded three goals in half-hour and it’s not simple, it was a difficult situation but the reaction was very good,” Conte admitted.

Talking about the match, Conte said, “We didn’t give up and the commitment was good. We tried to fight. Our start wasn’t good but the players showed me a great will to try to change the result. We are only in pre-season and we are working very hard.”

“Bayern are a top club, one of the best in the world. Regularly they win the league in Germany and in the Champions League they normally reach the final or semi-final, but we must take the positives and continue to work.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd