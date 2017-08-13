Nathaniel Mendez-Laing keeps Cardiff City on a high with Aston Villa win

Cardiff City continued their impressive start to the English Championship season, beating Aston Villa 3-0 with two goals from new winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and one by Junior Hoilett.

Neil Warnock’s side are among four teams who have won both of their opening games, sitting top of the table ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

Villa were one of the pre-season favourites for the title after signing Chelsea’s former England captain John Terry but, after drawing their opener, they disappointed 5,000 travelling fans with a lacklustre display that upset manager Steve Bruce.

Forest’s Greek midfielder Andreas Bouchalakis, who joined from Olympiakos Piraeus last month, scored two fine goals on his league debut as Mark Warburton’s side won a seven-goal thriller to give the manager a happy return to his former club Brentford.

Goals from new signing Barry Douglas and Ivan Cavaleiro gave Wolves an excellent 2-0 win at Derby County while Ipswich came from behind to beat Barnsley 2-1 away.

Former Russia manager Leonid Slutsky achieved his first league win in England as Abel Hernandez scored a hat-trick in Hull City’s 4-1 home win over Burton Albion.

Fulham recovered from the first-minute dismissal of Tomas Kalas to draw 1-1 at Reading after Lucas Piazon scored against his former club who led through Liam Kelly’s strike.

In the late game, Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough secured their first points of the season with a 1-0 win at home to promoted Sheffield United.

