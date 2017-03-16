Nani to miss Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary

Nani has made 118 appearances so far for the national team. (Source: File) Nani has made 118 appearances so far for the national team. (Source: File)

Nani will miss Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary because of injury.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Thursday that Nani, who has made 118 appearances for the national team, was expected to recover in time for the games later this month, but his Spanish club Valencia ruled him out.

Real Madrid defender Pepe returns to the 25-man squad from injury, while midfielder Adrien Silva is also unavailable because of injury.

Portugal hosts Hungary in Lisbon on March 25 and plays a friendly against Sweden in the Madeira Islands three days later.

After four games in Group B, the 2016 European champions are second, three points behind Switzerland after three wins and a loss.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Marafona (Braga), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Cagliari), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Eliseu (Benfica), Nelson Semedo (Benfica), Joao Cancelo (Valencia), Jose Fonte (West Ham), Luis Neto (Zenit St. Petersburg), Pepe (Real Madrid), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Joao Mario (Inter Milan), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Pizzi (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)

Forwards: Andre Silva (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Monaco), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Eder (Lille), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now