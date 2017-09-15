Nagaland to rename school after India’s first football captain

A physician by profession, Ao first played for Maharana Club in Guwahati. (Source: File) A physician by profession, Ao first played for Maharana Club in Guwahati. (Source: File)

The Nagaland government on Thursday announced its decision to rename the Government High School at Changki in Mokokchung district after Dr Talimeren Ao, a legendary football player who had led independent India’s first football team to the London Olympics in 1948. Changki is about 180 km from Kohima, the state capital.

A notification issued by the Nagaland state school education department said the decision was taken to mark the birth centenary of the legendary footballer who hailed from Nagaland. A physician by profession, Ao first played for Maharana Club in Guwahati when he was a student of Cotton College, Guwahati, and later shifted to Mohunbagan after he joined an MBBS course in Kolkata.

Apart from leading the Indian football team to the 1948 London Olympics within less than a year of India attaining Independence, Ao was also the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent there. The five foot ten Ao played for the national football team till 1951 and later served the Nagaland government and retired as director of health services. He passed away on September 13, 1998.

Meanwhile, Assam and Nagaland are jointly preparing for a grand birth centenary celebration of the legendary footballer in January next year, with sports organisers from the two states proposing to put up a statue each of Ao in both Guwahati and Kohima. While the separate state of Nagaland did not exist when Ao played football, and the then Naga Hills district was part of Assam. A rural stadium in Ao’s name was established at Kaliabor in central Assam a few years ago.

