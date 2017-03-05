My tenure as AIFF advisor was over in 2016, says Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhaichung Bhutia had wanted Colm Toal to be named as India U-17 coach. (Source: File) Bhaichung Bhutia had wanted Colm Toal to be named as India U-17 coach. (Source: File)

Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia revealed that his tenure as the advisor of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) got over at their annual general meeting in December last year.

Rubbishing reports that he was removed after falling out with AIFF, Bhutia told PTI: “I don’t know about being removed.

My tenure got over at their last AGM. The advisor’s tenure lasts till the AGM. A new committee will now be formed to appoint the new advisor.”

There were reports that Bhutia had fallen out with AIFF after Colm Toal was not made the India Under-17 coach as the governing body roped in Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos to do the job.

The former India captain was appointed advisor to AIFF and its president Praful Patel in October 2015 for overall issues of the game keeping the U-17 World Cup in mind. He was instrumental in bringing India coach Stephen Constantine back and also extending his contract till February 2018.