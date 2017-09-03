My decision is made, says Wayne Rooney on International retirement

Wayne Rooney said that his decision is made. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney said that his decision is made. (Source: Reuters)

Wayne Rooney, who had announced International retirement last month, said that his mind is made up and although he has seen players come out of retirement, he will not.

In an exclusive interview to talkSPORT, Rooney said, “My mind’s made up. I’ve seen it a few times when players come out of retirement and gone to tournaments and it’s not right. I think the lads now who are trying to qualify for Russia, if they get there they’re the players who will deserve to play in the tournament, so my decision is made.”

The 31-year old Everton player said that after his retirement, he would like to go into management. “I’d love to go into management. I’m doing my badges now and I think it would be a waste to have the knowledge I’ve picked up over the years to not have a go at it,” he said.

“I’ve always been interested in watching games, and the tactical side of games, and speaking to the managers I’ve worked under about how we’re going to approach certain games. I’ve always watched football and studied it to try to see different things during the game, and I know a lot of players I’ve played with don’t do that. They’re more into watching tricks on YouTube, and stuff like that. But I watch games and try to work how teams are going to try to break the other team down, and vice versa.”

“So I’ve always been quite aware of the tactical side of the game and I believe that can help you on the pitch, certainly as you get a bit older as you need that [knowledge] to help create a bit of space for yourself, and a bit more time,” he added.

During the 2010 World Cup, then England boss Fabio Capello celebrated Italy’s goals that did not go down well with Rooney. “At the World Cup in South Africa, Fabio and his coaches were watching Italy play and they were jumping up and cheering when Italy scored and he’s there as England manager,” Rooney said. “I don’t think it was right but it didn’t work and we moved on.”

