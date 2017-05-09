Latest News

Mumbai to host football friendly against Lebanon in June

Western India Football Association said that 'Mumbai Football Arena' will be hosting the international friendly between India and Lebanon.

The ‘Mumbai Football Arena’ in the suburban Andheri Sports Complex is to be the venue of the international friendly between India and Lebanon next month. Confirming the development sources in the Western India Football Association said that June 7 has been designated for the football friendly at Andheri.

The same venue had played host to the first ever football international in this metropolis after six decades when India played and routed Puerto Rico 4-1 on September 4.

Meanwhile, according to a football website the seniors camp under national coach Stephen Constantine is also slated to be held at the Andheri complex from May 20 prior to the friendly.

The friendly against Lebanon will be followed by the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Kyrgyzstan at Bengaluru on June 13, according to “goal.com”.

In March, India had played a friendly against hosts Cambodia prior to taking on and defeating Myanmar in the Asian Cup 2019 qualifier in Yangon which was the country’s first win over their rivals after 64 years.

