Mumbai City FC sign Jackichand Singh, Aiborlang Khongjee and Boithang Haokip for ISL 2016

Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of three domestic players into their squad for the Hero ISL 2016.

Jackichand Singh, Aiborlang Khongjee and Boithang Haokip have secured their spot in the team following strong performances in the leagues.

With the signing of this native trio, Mumbai City FC have further strengthened their side by bringing in players that will complement the current squad.

The 24-year-old India winger Jackichand Singh played for Salgaocar FC in the 2015-16 I-League season. He has been key to Royal Wahingdoh’s promotion in the 2014 I-League, and its finishing third in 2015.

Having been credited with seven appearances for the Indian national team, Singh was also selected as the ‘Indian I-League Player of the Year 2014-15’.

Boithang Haokip, known for his dribbling ability, plays for Shillong Lajong in the I-League. The 25-year-old winger is a set-piece specialist who is prolific down the wings and also an excellent player in central midfield. His prowess won him the FPAI Fans ‘Player of the Year’ in 2014.

Aiborlang Khongjee is the next exciting signing at Mumbai City FC, who has the ability to play across the back four as well as in the defensive midfield position adding to the team’s defense.

Khongjee has seven appearances for India and was part of the SAFF Championship winning Indian team in 2015-16. He is the captain of Shillong Lajong in the I-League, and has also played for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the past.

Indranil Das Blah, CEO, Mumbai City FC, said, “We are very happy to have Jacki, Boithang and Aibor with us for this season. All three of them have the grit and skill that we are looking for at Mumbai City FC. They are an essential part of the team’s plan and we look forward to a great season with them.”

