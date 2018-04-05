Mumbai City FC beat East Bengal 2-1 to enter Super Cup quarters

In the second half both the teams started commendably but in the end it was Al Amna’s goal in the second half which made the difference. (Source: Twitter) In the second half both the teams started commendably but in the end it was Al Amna’s goal in the second half which made the difference. (Source: Twitter)

A second half strike by Mahmoud Al Amna helped East Bengal notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Mumbai City and advance to the quarterfinals of the Super Cup tournament in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

A stunning free-kick by Achille Emana (22nd minute) gave Mumbai the lead but Katsumi Yusa headed in an equaliser four minutes later for East Bengal before Mahmoud Al Amna scored the match-winning goal to take the I-League club from Kolkata to the quarterfinal.

It was an absolute stunner as Emana stepped up for the free-kick and unleashed a magnificent free-kick that went in off the post to give Mumbai City the lead.

However, Mumbai’s joy was short-lived as Katsumi produced the much-needed equaliser just four minutes later. With Laldanmawia Ralte delivering a wonderful cross from the right, Katsumi connected well and headed in from close-range as both the teams ended the first half locked 1-1.

In the second half both the teams started commendably but in the end it was Al Amna’s goal in the second half which made the difference.

Ralte found a wonderful ball from the midfield and he worked his way in and unleashed a powerful shot. Amrinder gloved it away at the near post but on the path of Al Amna who blasted it home.

