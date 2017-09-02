Movers & Shakers: How Europe’s summer splurge unfolded

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million Euros. (Source: AP) Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for a world record fee of 222 million Euros. (Source: AP)

Inflated prices, high stakes and, in some cases, an unlimited bank balance ruled the summer transfer window as 14 of the 20 Premier League teams broke their respective transfer records. Over 228 million Euros were spent on deadline day itself, with the total expenditure during the transfer period crossing the 1.85 billion Euro mark — both English records in their own rights. The Indian Express examines the transfer season.

MOST EXPENSIVE PURCHASES

Neymar (Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain – 222 million Euros)

The Brazilian forward’s relationship at Barcelona came to a boil following a training ground bust-up with new signing Nelson Semedo. Subsequently, the cash-rich Parisian club met the striker’s 222 million Euro release clause. The transfer set a new world record, more than doubling the 105 million Euros Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last year.

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona – 105 million Euros)

The 20-year-old Frenchman reportedly skipped training to put further pressure on his the German club to accommodate the move. Armed with the surplus cash PSG were willing to cough up for Neymar, Barcelona spent less than half that amount to secure the services of the forward – who will wear Neymar’s vacated number 11 jersey.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain, loan with option of 180 million Euro move)

To avoid breaching the UEFA FFP norms, PSG decided to take the teenage sensation on a year-long loan on deadline day following Neymar’s signing. The deal however may be a mere method of booking the youngster’s services for the club, as the deal presents an option of a future purchase worth 180 million Euros for the teen.

SMART BUYS

Away from the high-profile and expensive purchases is a set of players who were sold for rather cheap despite their talent. These bargain buys have the ability to slot into their new teams and impact a significant change to the club’s fortunes.

Nemanja Matic

(Chelsea to Manchester United – 45 million Euros)

The tall Serbian ended his second term at Chelsea with a move to Manchester United, and has had an instant impact. His role as defensive midfielder has freed Pogba and allowed the Frenchman to pull the strings in United’s attack. Matic’s involvement was rewarded with a man of the match award on debut.

Theo Hernandez

(Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid – 30 million Euros)

The teenager spent last season on loan to Alaves, and produced impressive displays against the Galacticos. His involvement was crucial in the Basque club’s run to the Copa del Rey final, in which he powered home a free-kick against Barcelona. The left-back was long under Zinedine Zidane’s radar, and his inclusion in the Real squad reduces the work load on Marcelo.

Danny Drinkwater

(Leicester City to Chelsea – 38 million Euros)

Another deadline day signing, Drinkwater reunites with former Leicester teammate N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge. While playing for the Foxes, the pair had forged a strong midfield partnership that helped the minnows win an unprecedented Premier League title in 2015-16. At Chelsea, the pair is once again expected to dominate the crucial midfield battle.

TRANSFERS THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN

Despite speculation and expectations of certain players making moves, and with many suitors in place, some deals never took place.

Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)

A move for the Chilean seemed imminent, as a deal of over 60 millions Euros had been agreed with Manchester City. All that remained was Arsenal’s capture of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar. It’s rumoured that the French club had accepted the Gunners’ 92 million Euro offer, but Arsenal decided there was ‘not much time’ to complete the move. Sanchez has subsequently threatened Arsenal ‘never to play for them again.’

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Barcelona had made numerous attempts to land the talented attacking midfielder, only for Liverpool to reject each offer. The bidding process had reached as high as a staggering 150 million Euros, but Klopp was adamant on keeping the Brazilian at Anfield.

