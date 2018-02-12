I learnt a lot from I-League but want to level up, says Dheeraj Singh amid Motherwell trial

Dheeraj Singh is training with Motherwell FC. Dheeraj Singh is training with Motherwell FC.

One of the biggest names to emerge at FIFA U-17 World Cup for India was Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, who manned the posts for the hosts. The U-17 sensation, who left for Glasgow last week for a trial at Motherwell FC, said that the Scottish Premiership club’s standards are very high.

In an interview, Dheeraj talked about his new experience and said, “First of all, I am very lucky to get to train with the first team. Their standards are very high and I get to train with the main goalkeeper of the team. It is nice. I had two sessions which were quite light as matches were going on. They were fun. Proper sessions will start from next week,” he said telling NewsClick.in.

Dheeraj, who is getting a chance to train with the first team, said, “Everything is going well. We have two stations. One is indoor but the outdoor one was very difficult for me. It was too cold. It was my first time and I was not able to get proper contact. My legs and hands were freezing. My toes were getting tight and pained because of the cold. I think I will get accustomed.”

“The coming two-three months are very important so I can level up with the rest of the team. I will try to learn as much as possible from the new coaches,” he added.

While I-League club Indian Arrows’ coach Luis Norton de Matos was disappointed with Dheeraj’s decision to leave the club and go abroad, Dheeraj said that he took the decision because he wanted to level up his game. “I learnt a lot of things from I-League. It was really nice playing in the I-League. I got a lot of experience and it was a good platform for me. But what I feel is that I am very young and want to try other things. I want to level up and try to play abroad as much as possible so that it is better for me in the future. It is my dream to play in any of the European teams.”

Finding it hard to catch up with the Scottish accent, Dheeraj said, “Sometimes it is hard to catch up what they are saying. Their prnounciation, the way how they talk, they talk in a flow, in a rhythm. So it becomes very difficult for me to catch up. They are very friendly and nice people out there. They welcomed me very nicely. The poeple are too good. I think I would get to learn more things besides football,” he added.

