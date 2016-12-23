Morgan Schneiderlin allowed to leave Manchester United, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said Schneiderlin opened his heart a couple of times about his situation at Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho said Schneiderlin opened his heart a couple of times about his situation at Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The France international, who joined United for about 25 million pounds ($39 million) in July last year, hasn’t started a Premier League match since Mourinho took over as manager during the offseason.

Mourinho says Schneiderlin has “opened his heart a couple of times” about his situation at United, adding: “My answer was, if the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him to go.”

West Bromwich Albion and Everton have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old Schneiderlin, who was previously at Southampton.