Monaco will stay true to attacking style: Leonardo Jardim

Monaco beat Dortmund 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg to secure a 6-3 aggregate win.

By: Reuters | Published:April 20, 2017 11:18 am
Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim promised his team would stay true to their offensive style in the Champions League semi-finals after eliminating Borussia Dortmund thanks to another attacking brilliant display on Wednesday.

The principality side beat Dortmund 3-1 in the quarter-final second leg to secure a 6-3 aggregate win as they scored at least three goals for the fifth consecutive time in Europe’s premium club competition.

“It could have been 5-3 or 6-3 because both teams missed several chances,” the Portuguese told a news conference.

The Ligue 1 leaders, the first team in the Champions League to reach the last four after going through two preliminary rounds, had the game almost wrapped up after early goals by youngster Kylian Mbappe and Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

“We knew that they give a lot of space and we took advantage from it,” Jardim said.

“Now, regardless of who we will take on next, we will be facing a very experienced team.”

Monaco, however, will not change their approach ahead of a possible semi-final against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Juventus.

“Tonight we played a very solid game, we were in control but we showed ambition. We were always looking for the extra goal, that is the way we play, it is in our DNA,” Jardim said.

“Our rivals will want to draw us (on Friday) but our ambition is to enjoy it and play with our attacking qualities like we always do.”

Monaco next take on Olympique Lyonnais away in Ligue 1 on Sunday as they look to stay three points ahead of French champions Paris St Germain.

