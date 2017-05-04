Latest News
  • Live Monaco vs Juventus, Champions League semi-final: Juventus ahead after Higuain’s goal

Live Monaco vs Juventus, Champions League semi-final: Juventus ahead after Higuain’s goal

Live Monaco vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg: Catch live updates of the Champions League semi-final between Monaco and Juventus here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 4, 2017 12:50 am
monaco vs juventus, live monaco vs juventus, live champions league, monaco vs juventus live, champions league live streaming, monaco vs juventus live streaming, juventus vs monaco live streaming, champions league live streaming, live Champions league streaming, monaco vs juventus live score, live monaco juventus, live football score, live football streaming, live football, football news, sports news, indian express Live Monaco vs Juventus score: Juventus have Paulo Dybala while Monaco have Kyian Mbappe, who will come out on top?

Monaco host Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Thursday. The two sides could not have been more different than each other. Juventus are the seasoned warriors, this is their Champions League final in four years. They are defined by their rigid, disciplined approach to the game led by the experienced back line of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Monaco, on the other hand, are in this stage for the first time since 2003/04 season. They are known to have a leaky defence but back that up with the lethal forward line led by Kylian Mbappe and the resurrected Radamel Falcao. Catch live updates of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Monaco and Juventus.

Live score and updates of UEFA Champions League semi final 1st leg, Monaco vs Juventus:

0045 hrs IST: A big chance for Monaco at the other end. Bakayoko reaches for a free-kick over the heads of the Juventus defenders but is unable to reach it.

0040 hrs IST: GOAL!! Gonzalo Higuain puts Juventus ahead. Juventus have got the crucial away goal. Alves bacheels it to Higuain who puts in a low shot first time, Subasic can’t do anything about it. 

0038 hrs IST: Monaco concede a free kick around 30 yards or so from goal, Pjanic takes it, tries to put Chiellini in behind but it ends up in the hands of Subasic.

0034 hrs IST: Booking for Leonardo Bonucci for a rash challenge on Falcao. 

0020 hrs IST: Monaco are making repeated forays into the Juventus box. Mbappe was free on goal and demanded a good save from Buffon to save it. A few minutes later Falcao had a similar chance that Buffon saved yet again.

0015 hrs IST: Juventus’ experience is showing here but Monaco are also breaking dangerously time and again. 10 minutes have gone and the score is still 0-0.

0009 hrs IST: Team News: 

Juventus: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Marchisio, Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain

Monaco: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibé; Lemar, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva; Falcao, Mbappé.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi