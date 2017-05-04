Monaco 0-2 Juventus highlights: Blow-by-blow account of Gonzalo Higuain’s two goals

Gonzalo Higuain got two crucial away goals for Juventus against Monaco. (Source: Reuters) Gonzalo Higuain got two crucial away goals for Juventus against Monaco. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus shut down Monaco to score two valuable away goals and keep a clean sheet in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash. Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as Paulo Dybala and Dani Alves kept the pressure on Monaco from the right. The back line of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon stood firm as they cancelled out Monaco’s dangerous front line. The win puts Juventus on course to a second Champions League final in three years.

WATCH VIDEO:

Here is how the two goals went in:

Goal 1 (Gonzalo Higuain 29′)

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring the first goal. (Source: Reuters) Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring the first goal. (Source: Reuters)

Juventus hit Monaco on a quick counter attacking move. Paul Dybala flicked it to Dani Alves upfield. Alves then had to hold off a defender before he backheeled it to the path of the arriving Higuain into the area. The Argentine didn’t think twice before taking a first-time shot from the edge of the box. Danijel Subosic had no answers to Higuain’s hit and it was burried into the bottom corner

Goal 2 (Gonzalo Higuain 59′)

Higuain scoring the second goal. (Source: Reuters) Higuain scoring the second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Once again, it was the work of Dybala and Alves down the right that made the goal possible. The two combined to dispossess Tiemoue Bakayoko in mid field before exchanging the ball between them down the right wing. Alves then sent the ball in with the perfect cross to the far post. Higuain stretched, made the perfect connection and Juventus were two up.

Both teams had more chances to score with Leonardo Bonucci and Miralem Pjanic both working Subosic. Down the other end, Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe made repeated inroads into the Juventus defence, the latter more so in the first half than in the second. But Juve defenders hounded them whenever they seemed to cause a danger. On the rare occasion that they were penetrated, Buffon ensured that the ball stayed away from the back of the net.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd