Monaco offers Borussia Dortmund a gift as a show of solidarity

Monaco vice-president gave Dortmund's CEO a plaque with several photos showing the communion between the two sets of fans.

By: AP | Published:April 19, 2017 9:10 pm
Dortmund vs AS Monaco, Champions League, Champions League quarterfinals, UEFA Champions League, Dortmund bus attack, explosives, Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco. (Source: AP)

In a show of solidarity before they face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Monaco has offered Borussia Dortmund a gift following last week’s bus attack in Germany.

Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.

The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2 to put itself in a strong position to reach the semifinals. Dortmund’s fans rallied to help their stranded Monaco counterparts by offering them a place to stay for free on Tuesday night, while Monaco’s fans chanted for Dortmund for long spells during the rescheduled game.

It was this mutual respect that prompted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to give Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke a plaque with several photos showing the communion between the two sets of fans last week.

Monaco leads 3-2 from the first leg heading into Wednesday evening’s match at Stade Louis II.

Monaco last reached the semifinals in 2004, losing the final to Porto.

