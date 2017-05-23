Moment Luka Modric, Gareth Bale find out Real Madrid won’t get La Liga trophy yet, watch video

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale were surprised to find out that there will be no trophy during their La Liga title celebrations. Luka Modric and Gareth Bale were surprised to find out that there will be no trophy during their La Liga title celebrations.

Cameras caught Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Gareth Bale wondering where the trophy was during the La Liga title winning celebrations.

Real Madrid won the title on Sunday after beating Malaga 2-0 and pipping Barcelona by three points to stand at the top of the table. Barca also won their last game against Eibar but failed to win the title.

As Los Blancos celebrated their title win for the first time since 2012 at Malaga, Modric asked an official where the trophy was.

Genial las caras de Modric y Bale cuando se enteran de que el trofeo de @laliga no se entrega hasta el año que viene 😂😂Puro @ElDiaDespues pic.twitter.com/A97HH2vE1t — Ricardo Sierra (@Rsierraplus) 22 May 2017

Modric, standing with Bale, discovered that they would not be celebrating with the trophy anytime soon as the La Liga does not present the trophy until months of becoming champions.

“La Liga present the trophy after next season has started. We will celebrate here and go inside and that’s it,” Madrid’s press office Juan Camilo Andrade told Modric and Bale.

Bale was later seen telling star striker Cristiano Ronaldo that there is no trophy. The Portuguese striker however did not seem to be surprised. He was reported as replying, ‘It’s a f***ing joke.”

Barcelona, who won the La Liga last season, were also presented with their trophy in an official La Liga gala prize-winning ceremony late in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored within two minutes to give Zinedine Zidane’s side an early lead, which was doubled by Karim Benzema, who found the net after after 10 minutes of the second half.

