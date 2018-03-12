Mohun Bagan top officials step down citing non-cooperation

Mohun Bagan match againt Gokalam Kerala has been postponed. Mohun Bagan match againt Gokalam Kerala has been postponed.

Cracks have surfaced in the Mohun Bagan camp after they failed to win the I-League title as senior officials Debashis Dutta and Srinjoy Bose on Monday stepped down from their posts, alleging non-cooperation from secretary Anjan Mitra.

Club’s assistant secretary Bose and finance secretary Dutta put in their papers this afternoon and later called a media conference at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club to convey their decision.

“This is not an overnight decision. We have been thinking about it for about four years now. We have not found a solution and the situation has worsened. No one is indispensable,” Bose told reporters.

Asked whether the players would suffer due to this and with the Super Cup coming up in a few days’ time, Dutta said, “The team is in safe hands with coach Shankarlal Chakraborty.

“We have recently pruned the squad to 25 and they will leave for Bhubaneswar on March 19 for practice. They (Anjan Mitra and his office bearers) have a lot of time left to make a champion squad for next season,” he added.

When contacted, Mitra said he will react only after discussing with his executive committee members.

“I’m hearing about the resignation, I’ve not yet seen the letter. I will take a decision after meeting the executive committee members,” Mitra said.

The 2015 I-League champions finished third in the season, ahead of arch-rivals East Bengal as both the Maidan heavyweights failed to live up to the expectations in yet another forgettable season.

