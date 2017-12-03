Mohun Bagan striker Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka down with ankle injury

Mohun Bagan will host Churchill Brothers in their next match in Kolkata on December 10. (Source: File) Mohun Bagan will host Churchill Brothers in their next match in Kolkata on December 10. (Source: File)

Mohun Bagan forward Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka on Sunday sustained an ankle injury in their 1-0 win over arch-rivals East Bengal in the I-League derby in Kolkata on Sunday.

“He’s injured his ankle and is being treated at the hospital. We are waiting for the reports,” Mohun Bagan head coach Sen said at the post-match news conference.

In a 51st minute move, Dicka failed to connect a cross by Ricky Lallawmawma inside the box and the Cameroonian was seen grimacing in pain.

The 28-year-old was attended to by the medical team on the sidelines as he failed to get up and was later stretchered off into an ambulance.

It’s not known whether he has fractured his ankle or not.

Mohun Bagan, who jumped to top three with four points from two matches after their first win of the season on Sunday, will host Churchill Brothers in their next match in Kolkata on December 10.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App