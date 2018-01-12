Supreme Crisis

Mohun Bagan sign Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi

Mohun Bagan parted ways with Liberian forward Anusmana Kromah yesterday following a string of poor outings.

By: PTI | Published: January 12, 2018 5:57 pm
Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan coach, Sanjoy Sen, Sanjoy Sen Mohun Bagan, sports news, football, Indian Express Mohun Bagan sign Akram Moghrabi.
Related News

Struggling Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for the remainder of the 2017-18 I-League season on Friday.

Mohun Bagan, languishing at fifth place in the points table, parted ways with Liberian forward Anusmana Kromah on Thursday following a string of poor outings.

“With immense pleasure we wish to state that Mohun Bagan have roped in Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi for 2017-18 season. The striker is in Lebanon and will apply for his visa today,” the club said in a statement.

Moghrabi, who has previously plied his trade on Indian soil in the 2012-13 season with Churchill Brothers when he helped the Goan side clinch the I-League title, is expected to fill the void up front along with Dipanda Dicka.

The Green and Maroons lost to Minerva Punjab FC 1-2 in their last game in which Kromah missed a spot kick.

Mohun Bagan have 13 points from nine matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table