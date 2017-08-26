Only in Express

Mohun Bagan retain Sony Norde for fourth season

Haitian forward Sony Norde will play for Mohun Bagan in the I-League this season. Mohun Bagan confirmed that Haitian forward has signed the contract for a fourth successive season said would join the team on October 1.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:August 26, 2017 7:53 pm
Sony Norde played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League last year. (Source: File)
Haitian forward Sony Norde, who played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League last year, will play for Mohun Bagan in the I-League this season.

Announcing that their I-League winning Haitian forward has signed the contract for a fourth successive season, Mohun Bagan said Norde would join the team on October 1.

The Haiti international will be seen in number 10 jersey.

“Norde has requested for a change in his jersey number from 16 to 10. We have decided to keep his request and this year the Haitian talisman will don the jersey No. 10,” Mohun Bagan stated.

Mohun Bagan have already roped in Australian defensive midfielder Diogo Ferreira and Cameroonian forward Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka for the upcoming I-League that will run parallel with ISL.

Norde’s former teammate Katsumi Yusa, on the other hand, will be seen in rival East Bengal camp.

