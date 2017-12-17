Mohun Bagan release injured Diogo Ferreira

The Mariners have a number of injury woes. (Source: File) The Mariners have a number of injury woes. (Source: File)

Former I-League champions Mohun Bagan announced the parting of ways with Australian defensive midfielder Diogo Ferreira due to his “family issues”.

“The player had requested the club to release him from his contractual obligations citing family issues. The club obliged to his request and have signed the agreement of termination today,” Mohun Bagan said in a statement today.

Placed second in the I-League table, Mohun Bagan signed Ferreira ahead of the season but the Australian suffered a back spasm in a pre-season training and struggled to recover from the injury.

The Mariners have a number of injury woes with Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowai ruled out for a month with a broken collarbone, while Sony Norde, Ansumana Kromah and Arijit Bagui carrying niggles.

A depleted Mohun Bagan, who were reduced to 10 players, dropped points in their 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong. The Kolkata side will miss the services of defender Eze Kingsley in their match against Neroca FC here on December 19.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App