Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose steps down after 28 years

Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose resigned from his post of club president on Tuesday, citing health reasons. In his letter to Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra, Bose said: “… slowly with every passing day my health is deteriorating further and I think with this condition I am not doing justice to the chair of the President of our beloved club. In view of the above I hereby resign from the post of President with immediate effect.”

Bose has had been helming the club since 1989-90 and was its chief benefactor. His resignation comes at a time, when the club is without a title sponsor. Bagan also refused to join the Indian Super League (ISL), raising certain demands like the waiver of the franchise fee.

Asked about the club’s future without Bose, Bagan finance secretary Debashis Dutta admitted that Bagan could be staring at financial uncertainties without Bose but stressed that a person’s health concerns are paramount. The club executive committee is now expected to nominate Bose’s successor.

