Mohun Bagan meet Maldives’ Maziya in AFC Cup without Sony Norde, Darryl Duffy

Shrugging off the disappointment of missing out on a coveted I-League title by a whisker, a depleted Mohun Bagan will look to regroup quickly and give a strong performance when they take on Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in their away match.

Such has been the gloom in the ranks of Kolkata giants that coach Sanjoy Sen is not travelling with the team. The official word is that Sen is not well. Instead, it will be the assistant Shankarlal Chakraborty who will be guiding the side.

With an eye on the Federation Cup, Mohun Bagan have also decided to rest their top goal-poachers Sony Norde and Darryl Duffy. Brazilian defender Eduardo and senior striker Balwant Singh have also not travelled with the team.

Bagan will be dependant on their Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa and India international Jeje Lalphekhlua in their bid to stay in the second tier continental championship.

It’s not easy to motivate themselves having put in all their energies in the I-League, which was eventually won by Aizawl FC.

Mohun Bagan are placed third in group E with their single victory against Abahani Limited of Bangladesh while losing to Bengaluru FC and Maziya. Maziya have won two games and are second in the group.

Bagan need to win their remaining three matches as only one team qualifies for next stage from each group. Bengaluru are sitting pretty at the top with 9 points from three games.

In fact, it is a sort of grudge match for Bagan after losing 0-1 to Maziya in their home game last month.

After the Maziya game, Mohun Bagan will face Bengaluru at home on May 17 followed by an away encounter against Abahani.

