Mohun Bagan lodge official complaint after East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil abuses, spits at club official

After the match, that East Bengal lost 1-0, Khan was subject to the same treatment from the Aizawl FC manager. (Source: East Bengal Twitter) After the match, that East Bengal lost 1-0, Khan was subject to the same treatment from the Aizawl FC manager. (Source: East Bengal Twitter)

Rarely does it happen that the Kolkata Derby doesn’t leave its trail on the days after the match is played and this year it is not different. On Monday, just a day after the match was played as part of the I-League, Mohun Bagan allege that East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil abused and even spat on one of their staff. Mohun Bagan have also filed an official complaint against East Bengal.

Jamil reportedly arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium five hours before the match started and demanded that the dressing room be opened. However, Bagan media manager refused citing competition rules. “(Khalid) Jamil wanted to gain access at 8:15 in the morning. When I denied entry, he abused me after which I contacted the match commissioner. Then when the commissioner arrived later in the day, he was allowed entry to dressing room,” Imran Khan is quoted as saying by Goal.com

Khan said that it was not the last time that Jamil abused him. After the match, that East Bengal lost 1-0, Khan was subject to the same treatment from the Aizawl FC manager. “Things stopped there. Again, after match I went to Jamil and requested him to attend press conference. But he started to abuse using offensive words. He even went on to spit at me,” he said.

East Bengal, for their part claim that it was Khan who started misbehaving with Jamil instead of it being the other way. The club alleges that Jamil’s bags had been thrown away.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd