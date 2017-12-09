Mohun Bagan guard against complacency ahead of Churchill Brothers game

Mohun Bagan sit on the third place with four points and they can join Minerva Punjab FC at the top. (Source: Twitter) Mohun Bagan sit on the third place with four points and they can join Minerva Punjab FC at the top. (Source: Twitter)

They may be upbeat after the derby win over East Bengal but Mohun Bagan do not want to be complacent against Churchill Brothers in their I-League clash at Barasat.

The home side sit on the third place with four points and they can join leaders Minerva Punjab FC at the top if they earn full points.

The 2012-13 champions from Goa, who returned after a gap of three seasons at the top and ended sixth on the table last season, suffered a 0-2 defeat at Shillong Lajong.

“It’s true that we have won the derby but there’re still rooms for improvement. We are not overconfident. We want to win the match but at the same time we not ready to underestimate (Churchill) even as they are yet to win.”

“We have to stay grounded. I’m not reading into what happened as it is a fresh start. Any team can give their best when they take on Mohun Bagan. We have to be ready for every situation,” Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen said.

Mohun Bagan centre-forward Ansumana Kromah looked impressive in the derby and will be facing his former team, while all eyes would be on their star Haitian Sony Norde.

“Mohun Bagan is not about Sony Norde alone. It’s all about the team. Look what happened in the derby match. Myself, Dicka, Kormah we all did not score but we won,” he said referring to Kingsley Eze’s header from his corner in the deciding goal of the match.

“It’s a team game. All teams who visit us will be aiming for three points and Churchill Brothers will not be any different. We have to be cautious against them.”

Yet to open their account, the Goans will however be content with securing a draw, chief coach Mykola Shevchenko said.

“It’s an away game and to be frank, I want to go for one point. We don’t have any point till now,” the former Ukrainian defender said.

“I know Mohun Bagan’s might since my playing days and know how big the club is. We have to be at our best and play for a result,” Shevchenko, who stints with fellow Goan side Dempo SC as well as the Red Machines, said.

The Ukrainian will be looking to continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Eric Nwaimo leading the line. Foreign recruits Peter Omoduemuke, his Nigerian compatriot Monday Osagie and Singaporean defender Precious Emuejeraye form the core of the team.

Churchill had beaten Mohun Bagan 2-1 but the green and maroon brigade have sweet memories of a 1-0 win in their own backyard.

Israil Gurung and Uttam Rai will also be up against their former side Mohun Bagan in Churchill colours.

