Mohun Bagan, East Bengal agree to ISL, I-League merger, request waiver of franchisee fees

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal came on board to play for the revamped Indian Super League and requested AIFF to wave off the franchisee fee keeping their heritage in mind.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) and IMG-Reliance have been in talks to merge I-League with the Indian Super League to make it the top-most league in the country.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will now put forward a memorandum and meet the AIFF president and secretary in the first week of May seeking their support.

“Both the clubs have come together on this issue and are willing to play only in the top most official league of the country, considering their contribution to Indian football. Also keeping in mind of their heritage the franchisee fee of Rs 15 crore should be waived off,” a senior AIFF official said after a meeting with the clubs and IFA here today.

“They are of the opinion that they should be allowed to play home matches in Kolkata as they don’t want to deprive members and supporters of their right.”

These are only the highlights of the conditions that shall be put forwarded to the AIFF ahead of their proposed meeting on May 2-3.

The clubs will seek the AIFF support to approach the Football Sports Development Limited – a joint venture between IMG-Reliance and Star India – that had offered licensing agreement, where the licensor (in this case Mohun Bagan and East Bengal) grants the licensee the right to produce and sell goods, apply a brand name or trademark, or use patented technology owned by the licensor.

The licensee usually submits to a series of conditions regarding the use of the licensor’s property that includes jersey and logo and agrees to make payments known as royalties.

“Now these conditions do not arise. They will field their own team and get their own sponsors. They want to directly compete in the top most official league of the country with the money they can afford to spend,” the senior AIFF official said citing example of low-budget Aizawl FC who are on the verge of winning their maiden I-League.

“They will make one memorandum and will give it to the Federation. They will want the AIFF by their side and want IMG-Reliance to accept their proposal keeping their contribution to Indian football mind.”

First Published on: April 27, 2017 12:31 am