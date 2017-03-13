Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC lock horns in AFC Cup

Mohun Bagan have lost just one game in the I-League and are third in the table with two games in hands. (Source: PTI) Mohun Bagan have lost just one game in the I-League and are third in the table with two games in hands. (Source: PTI)

Domestic football’s two premier clubs Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will face off in an international meet – AFC Cup 2017 – desperately seeking to prove a point in Bengaluru on Monday.

The two sides are locking horns after playing out a goal-less draw in the I-League two days ago, in a game that was not low on drama over controversial calls by the referee.

Bengaluru FC have had a roller-coaster of a season. They got the better of some of the best teams in Asia to qualify for the final of AFC Cup 2016, creating history in the process.

In 2017, their run in the I-League began on a positive note as they won their first three matches and the title-defence looked to be on track.

However, Albert Roca’s side endured a slide after a good beginning, barely managing a solitary win while completely drifting away from the title race.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have had a fine season so far. They have lost just one game in the I-League and are third in the table with two games in hands.

No doubt both teams will approach the game at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in all seriousness and eye full points.

Due to the absence of some players, coaches Sanjoy Sen and Albert Roca would ring in a few changes to their respective squads.

Bengaluru FC will miss the services of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and would continue with Arindam Bhattacharya, while Sena Ralte could replace Nishu Kumar.

Mohun Bagan will miss ace midfielder Pronoy Halder due to an injury and Sen is likely to replace Jeje Lepekhlua with Balwant Singh.

Shilton Paul will continue to guard the goalpost in the absence of Debjit Majumder.

As far as their last game was concerned, Mohun Bagan seemed to be at the receiving end of the referee’s blunder as he disallowed a seemingly clear goal.

While Bengaluru FC’s grouse was that they were not awarded a penalty despite Sunil Chhetri being shoved inside the box.

In the continental engagement, Chhetri and Udanta Singh will be on either side of attack, while Eugeneson Lyngdoh is likely to start after an impressive outing in the last game.

The Mariners will look upto their talisman player Sony Norde to fire after being kept quit by Sandesh Jhinghan.

Up front, Balwant will partner Darryl Duffy.

Now that they are out of the title race in the I-League, Bengaluru FC’s main focus will be on producing good results in the AFC Cup and regain pride.