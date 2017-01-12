Menu

Mohun Bagan allowed to play home matches at Sarobar Stadium

NGT gave the permission subject to satisfaction of conditions laid down over environment conservation of the eco-sensitive area.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:January 12, 2017 8:40 pm

The east zone bench of National Green Tribunal on Thursday allowed Mohun Bagan to play its home I-League matches at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium subject to satisfaction of conditions laid down over environment conservation of the eco-sensitive area.

The NGT, which had earlier refused permission to Mohun Bagan over effects on environment at the surrounding Rabindra Sarobar Lake and grounds, gave the go-ahead to the club to play its remaining matches there.

The east zone bench comprising Justice (retd) Jotimani and expert member P C Mishra were satisfied with the arguments placed by the club in a fresh application for holding the I-League matches at Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

The 2015 champions were forced to play their home match against Churchill Brothers at their arch-rivals East Bengal’s home ground in Barasat on January 8 following NGT’s order on January 6.

Owing to the renovation underway ahead of the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, the sprawling Saltlake Stadium is not available for both the city heavyweights.

NGT had issued the order on a plea by environment activist Subhas Dutta who had also created a hurdle during the Indian Super League Kolkata franchise Atletico de Kolkata’s build up to this season.

Eventually, ATK’s matches got underway as per schedule but with some restrictions.

