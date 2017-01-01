Mohammad Shami in the line of fire once again

It seems those attacking him on social media had not got the message. (Source: Facebook) It seems those attacking him on social media had not got the message. (Source: Facebook)

Mohammad Shami had recently got into the crosshairs of the ultra conservative crowd that exist in the world of social media when he had posted a photo with his wife on his twitter page. Those criticising him seemed to be miffed with what his wife was wearing and how he seemed to completely fine with it.

Shami had retaliated in a post saying that he didn’t need to be adviced on what he needed or need not do with his family. It seems those attacking him on social media had not got the message as is evident from the comments that came on his new year wish on his Facebook page.

Shami had posted a photo with his wife on his Facebook page with the caption saying, “Na sathi hai na hamara hai koi na kisi ke hum na hamara hai koi par apko dekh kar keh sakte hain ek pyarasa humsafar hai koi…(sic.) Happy New Year”

While most of the comments were of people wishing the couple a happy married life, there were quite a few admonishing him for posting photos with his wife. Some seemed to admonishing the cricketer for posting photos with his wife like a “Bollywood star,” some others seemed to be fixated on what his wife was wearing, which they felt was un-Islamic.

Shami had got support from all quarters when he had retaliated against those trolling him on twitter for the initial post. Apart from the few making those negative comments, the couple did receive a lot of good wishes this time around.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd