Mohamed Salah confident of playing in World Cup

Mohamed Salah suffered a heartbreaking end to his night in the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday when he went down injured in the first half against Real Madrid. The Liverpool striker went down clutching his shoulder in the first half in the final played in Kiev. Real Madrid went on to win their 13th European crown and third in a row with a 3-1 scoreline in the end.

However, many Liverpool fans were left angry and disappointed when Salah was brought down by Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. Immediately, there were signs of an injury to the Reds’ talisman who had finished with the Golden Boot in the Premier League. Even as Salah tried to play on and brush off the injury, the effect was too much and the striker went off in tears. In the post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the injury was serious.

“It is a serious injury. He is in hospital for an X-ray. It is either the collarbone or the shoulder itself,” Klopp said after the defeat in the final in Kiev. “It doesn’t look good. That’s it.”

Salah, an important cog in Egyptian team for the World Cup, confirmed he is confident of playing in Russia soon after he underwent scans to understand the extent of the injury. “It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need,” wrote Salah in a tweet.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

In the aftermath of the defeath, over 150,000 people around the world signed an online petition to get Ramos punished for ‘intentionally’ hurting Salah.

Even as Liverpool lost amid double errors by keeper Loris Karius and a blinder by Gareth Bale, Klopp believed losing Salah was the game changer. “Of course it was a big moment in the game. I know if you say that after you lost it sounds like you’re a bad loser but for us it was like a harsh challenge. It was like wrestling. The shock of the boys was obvious.”

Salah left the NSC Olimpiyskyi stadium with his arm in a sling, not stopping for waiting journalists.

