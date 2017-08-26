Model High School Chandigarh, NCC Manipur enter knock-outs at 58th Subroto Cup football tournament

Only in Express
As anticipated, the Under-14 boys from Government Model School from Chandigarh and NCC from Imphal became the first teams to qualify for the knockout stage in the sub-junior boys section of the 58th Subroto Cup football tournament, in New Delhi on Friday.

In a pool C match at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Government Model School steamrolled Shri Guru Ram Rai Inter-College from Uttarakhand 16-0 to take the top perch in their pool and thus make the knockout cut.

Likewise, the NCC boys from Manipur, who kept an all-win record, led pool B when they defeated Maharashtra 3-1 at the NWC ground.

These two morning matches also sealed the fate of other teams in their respective pool. In other words, all the teams that could not make the grade will have to return home hoping that they put in a better showing next year to qualify.

However, hard Sibsing Memorial Government School from Meghalaya, who defeated St Xavier Higher Secondary School from Chhattisgarh, it was not good enough to carry them forward in pool C.

So was the case with Delhi’s Army Public School who downed Gujarat’s JB International School 4-2 for their second triumph in pool B, with the top slot already having gone the NCC boys way

