MLS stars expect a tough yet exciting game from Real Madrid

Kaka will also feature in the match against Real Madrid. (Source: AP) Kaka will also feature in the match against Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

A ‘cut-throat’ competition can be expected when the Spanish champions Real Madrid play Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Wednesday which will feature the top North American club players in the MLS side including World Cup winners Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Villa and Kaka.

The four match pre-season tour for the Champions League winners has been rather disappointing as it ended with a 3-2 loss over Spanish rivals Barcelona in Miami.

However, Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Howard feels that Los Blancos will bring their best in their next game. He said, “When you get to play for a team like Real Madrid, there’s no days off. There are no easy games. They have a world-class coach that they are trying to impress.”

“They have got to play well to earn a spot coming up for the La Liga season. World football is intense and it’s cut-throat. There aren’t any days when guys just take it easy. When you put your jersey on and cross the line — whether it’s a tournament, a regular-season game, a pre-season game, an All-Star Game — these guys are going to be up for it.”

Excited to play Real Madrid, Howard added, “It will be certainly exciting to play Real Madrid — there’s no question about that.”

Orlando City’s Brazilian star Kaka, who helped Real Madrid to the 2011-12 La Liga title, said facing his former team will be a very emotional experience. “I do not know how the game will go, but we have a great team to play a very even game with Real Madrid.” .

