Mizoram state government’s support towards football is yielding results: Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel in his speech addressed the students and SAI trainees, advising them to increase their knowledge and skills in the field of New Media. (Source: File) Vijay Goel in his speech addressed the students and SAI trainees, advising them to increase their knowledge and skills in the field of New Media. (Source: File)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel has announced that a Football Academy would be established near Mizoram Football Academy at Sairang. He is on a two-day visit to Mizoram. Goel was present at the location, assessing various sports facilities and also took part in programs related to promotion of sports and youth development activities.

Mizoram’s chief minister Shri Lal Thanhawla and the volunteers from the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan greeted Goel on arrival. “Mizoram has always given us the best Footballers and is one of the leading Indian states promoting football, I am delighted to be here,” Goel said.

“A Football Academy would be established within the premises of Mizoram Football Academy at Sairang,” he added.

Goel’s main focus is to create a sports culture in the state, he said, “The state government’s support towards football is yielding results; 8 players in the Under 23 National side is a testament of the states sports culture.”

He also visited the Sihmui Cricket Stadium, as big as the MCG stadium. He also suggested different ways to properly utilise the stadium after speaking with the stadium officials. Goel in his speech addressed the students of NYKS, NSS, NCC and SAI trainees, advising them to increase their knowledge and skills in the field of New Media which would help in overall nation building.

On his last day of the visit, he was called as a chief guest by ‘Mission 11 Million’ for their event. The event was about FIFA’s campaign, which aims to introduce football and active sports to 11 million children.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd