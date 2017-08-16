Latest news

‘Mission 11 Million’ launched to promote football among kids

At a 'Harvard Model United Nations India (HMUN India)' held in Hyderabad for three days till Tuesday, children participants dedicated a message to the Indian national football team, it said.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:August 16, 2017 11:58 pm
AIFF, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Mission XI Million, Harvard Model United Nations India In order to be an integral human being you need not only to be smart and have it, but also to strike a balance between studies and life, said Javier Ceppi. (Source: File)
Top News

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the local organising committee for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, to be held later this year,
with the support of the Centre, have initiated a programme to bring at least 11 million school children to play the game in the run-up to the event.

“Over 1,500 students from across 250 schools will pledge their support to the mission, named ‘Mission XI Million’ (MXIM),” a release from the organisers said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

At a ‘Harvard Model United Nations India (HMUN India)’ held here for three days till yesterday, children participants dedicated a message to the Indian national football team, it said.

“In order to be an integral human being you need not only to be smart and have it, but also to strike a balance between studies and life, and that’s what we’re trying to bring through Mission XI Million by taking football to all the students around the country,” the release quoted Javier Ceppi,
Tournament Director, LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup as saying.

The children participants took a Mission XI Million pledge and vowed to promote the sport in their schools, it added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31
FT
19
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans (29-19)
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 