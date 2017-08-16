‘Mission 11 Million’ launched to promote football among kids

In order to be an integral human being you need not only to be smart and have it, but also to strike a balance between studies and life, said Javier Ceppi. (Source: File) In order to be an integral human being you need not only to be smart and have it, but also to strike a balance between studies and life, said Javier Ceppi. (Source: File)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the local organising committee for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, to be held later this year,

with the support of the Centre, have initiated a programme to bring at least 11 million school children to play the game in the run-up to the event.

“Over 1,500 students from across 250 schools will pledge their support to the mission, named ‘Mission XI Million’ (MXIM),” a release from the organisers said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

At a ‘Harvard Model United Nations India (HMUN India)’ held here for three days till yesterday, children participants dedicated a message to the Indian national football team, it said.

“In order to be an integral human being you need not only to be smart and have it, but also to strike a balance between studies and life, and that’s what we’re trying to bring through Mission XI Million by taking football to all the students around the country,” the release quoted Javier Ceppi,

Tournament Director, LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup as saying.

The children participants took a Mission XI Million pledge and vowed to promote the sport in their schools, it added.

