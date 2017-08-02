Ministry lays ground for top English Premier League clubs to play in India

According to Srinivas, “a number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches”. According to Srinivas, “a number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches”.

To utilise the facilities developed for under-17 football World Cup in October, the government wants India to host matches between top Premier League clubs during their off-season. During his visit to the UK in July, Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas met English Premier League’s International Relations Manager Tim Vine and explored the possibility of bringing top English clubs to India.

According to Srinivas, “a number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches”. Though the government wouldn’t be directly involved in any organisational aspect, it will provide all possible help to promoters who are keen to organise top EPL teams’ India tours. “It’s very much on the cards. The ministry will not be involved in conducting the matches, but we will encourage it,” said Srinivas.

Vine said they discussed their plans on “football development and fan engagement events”, while touching upon the Premier League Asia Trophy that was held in Hong Kong. “Our discussion last month focused more on PL activity in India — and how we are involved in bringing the clubs to India…,” he told The Indian Express in an email.

Over the last few years, the pre-season matches involving Premier League clubs have turned into a spectacle spanning continents. The matches, which are planned almost a year in advance, take place in June-July, before the new season begins in August.

This year, each of the 20 Premier League clubs played at least one match abroad. Arsenal and Chelsea geared up for their new season in Beijing, Manchester United spent a month in the US, Liverpool travelled to Hong Kong while their cross-town rivals Everton prepared in Tanzania. There is also a Premier League Asia Trophy, which takes place during the same period.

Several factors go into deciding a club’s pre-season destination, most of it being commercial in nature. The Premier League sees India as one of its biggest markets, with a television viewership estimated at 150 million per season. Several clubs run their academies in India, but they have refrained from bringing their teams to play matches here. The country’s poor football infrastructure is believed to have kept them away.

Srinivas said infrastructure is no longer an issue, as stadiums in six cities have been refurbished for the under-17 World Cup, which will be played from October 6-28. “India has a huge fan base, so this opportunity can be used to promote the sport further. Also, because of the under-17 World Cup, our stadiums and training facilities have improved. So we can put them to good use,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srinivas also met the director of UK’s Gambling Commission, Nick Tofiluk, as the Sports Ministry lays the groundwork to legalise online sports betting in India. The UK is one of the few countries where gambling is legal and has an annual turnover of £80 billion. The ministry has decided to have further talks with them on the challenges faced and framework adopted in legalising betting, and also study its applicability to Indian conditions.

