Mini El Clasico: Barcelona apologise to Real Madrid after their U-12 player scores while the latter was still celebrating

Barcelona witnessed an embarrassing situation after their U-12 player scored a goal while the Real Madrid players were still celebrating.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 18, 2017 6:07 pm
el clasico, barcelona, real madrid, barca vs real, barca vs madrid, barcelona vs real madrid, real madrid u-12, barcelona u-12, La Liga, football news, sports news, Indian Express An U-12 Barcelona player ran with the ball to the other end and put it into the empty net while the Real Madrid players were still celebrating. (Source: Sport-English screen grab)

While the world waits for the two Spanish football giants to meet on Sunday, Real Madrid and Barcelona witnessed a mini Clasico after which latter apologised for what happened on the field.

As the Real Madrid’s U-12 team members celebrated a goal by the corner flag, a Barcelona player took matters in his hand, ran with the ball to the other end to put it into the empty net.

The referee immediately ruled the goal out before the player apologised and accepted his mistake. Barcelona also sent an apology to Madrid afterwards.

Madrid U-12 coach Dani Guindos wrote on social media after the incident saying that the rivalry is only on the pitch and after the match, both teams are friends. “Before the shirts, the people. Today it was us, another time it will be them, but a lot of respect for a great coach and a better person David Sancchez,” he said.

Real Madrid currently stand on top of the La Liga table with a three point difference to second placed Barcelona, putting even more weight on the much awaited match on Sunday. Barca travel to Madrid for the second El Clasico of the season after the leaders managed to draw the first at Camp Nou.

