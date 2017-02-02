Minerva hold Churchill to a goal-less draw

After the severe thrashing they
received at the hands of East Bengal in their previous match,
Minerva Punjab FC put up a decent display to play out a
goal-less draw against Churchill Brothers in their sixth round
I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium here today.
Churchill Brothers played attacking football banking on
their lone striker Anthony Wolfe while Minerva, who had lost
0-5 against East Bengal in their last match at home, played
high pressing game to prevent attacks from their opponents.
The game saw a lot of end to end action, with Minerva
having most of the opportunities. Minerva wasted a chance from
a one-on-one situation between David and Churchill custodian
Priyant Singh but the home side forward shot wide.
Kareem saw his free kick come off the crossbar after a
touch by Priyant.
At the other end, Germanpreet’s cheeky error led to
Churchill striker Wolfe finding Lyngdoh but Arashpreet came to
Minerva’s rescue.
In the second half, the game began to build up as Minerva
and Churchill both started using the width of the field and
putting pressure in the opposition halves.
Churchill defender Rowilson came close to scoring after
dribbling past Kareem and making a fine shot but it lacked
direction.
Victor Amobi was the spearhead along the flanks for
Minerva while Keenan Almeida put away the threatening aerial
duels. Uttam Rai, after his injury against Aizawl FC, came on,
but failed to be a threat putting away a drifted cross from
Jewel Raja.
Adil Khan made some ambitious efforts from halfway
through, but they did not really trouble Arnab Das, the
Minervan custodian.
Minerva now have two points from six matches while
Churchill have five from six games. PTI PDS
PDS
02012005