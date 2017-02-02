Minerva hold Churchill to a goal-less draw

After the severe thrashing they

received at the hands of East Bengal in their previous match,

Minerva Punjab FC put up a decent display to play out a

goal-less draw against Churchill Brothers in their sixth round

I-League match at the Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

Churchill Brothers played attacking football banking on

their lone striker Anthony Wolfe while Minerva, who had lost

0-5 against East Bengal in their last match at home, played

high pressing game to prevent attacks from their opponents.

The game saw a lot of end to end action, with Minerva

having most of the opportunities. Minerva wasted a chance from

a one-on-one situation between David and Churchill custodian

Priyant Singh but the home side forward shot wide.

Kareem saw his free kick come off the crossbar after a

touch by Priyant.

At the other end, Germanpreet’s cheeky error led to

Churchill striker Wolfe finding Lyngdoh but Arashpreet came to

Minerva’s rescue.

In the second half, the game began to build up as Minerva

and Churchill both started using the width of the field and

putting pressure in the opposition halves.

Churchill defender Rowilson came close to scoring after

dribbling past Kareem and making a fine shot but it lacked

direction.

Victor Amobi was the spearhead along the flanks for

Minerva while Keenan Almeida put away the threatening aerial

duels. Uttam Rai, after his injury against Aizawl FC, came on,

but failed to be a threat putting away a drifted cross from

Jewel Raja.

Adil Khan made some ambitious efforts from halfway

through, but they did not really trouble Arnab Das, the

Minervan custodian.

Minerva now have two points from six matches while

Churchill have five from six games.

