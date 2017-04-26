Latest News

Milovan Rajevac replaces Kiatisuk Senamuang as new Thailand coach

Milovan Rajevac will replace Kiatisuk Senamuang as the new head coach of Thailand national football team.

By: Reuters | Published:April 26, 2017 6:09 pm
Thailand appointed former Ghana boss Milovan Rajevac as their new coach.

Serbia’s Milovan Rajevac has been named head coach of Thailand’s national football team, the country’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

Rajevac replaces Kiatisuk Senamuang, who stood down last month following his side’s 4-0 defeat against Japan in Asia’s qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

“The Football Association of Thailand is pleased to announce that Mr Milovan Rajevac, Serbian football coach with suitable experience, has been selected as the new head coach of the Thailand National Team,” said a statement on the FAT’s official Facebook page.

The 63-year-old Serbian coach led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and his first game in charge will be a friendly against Uzbekistan on June 6 before World Cup qualifying resumes with a home meeting against the United Arab Emirates on June 13.

Thailand are currently bottom of their qualifying group for Russia with just one point and have no chance of booking their first-ever appearance at the finals.

