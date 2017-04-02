Miguel Britos nets first Watford goal to deepen Sunderland woes

Miguel Britos scored for Watford against Sunderland. (Source: Reuters) Miguel Britos scored for Watford against Sunderland. (Source: Reuters)

Uruguayan defender Miguel Britos scored his first goal for Watford to secure a deserved 1-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday and deepen the visitors’ relegation woes.

The result left bottom side Sunderland with 20 points from 29 matches, seven adrift of safety, while Watford moved up to 10th with 34 points.

The home side were ahead on 59 minutes when Britos headed home at the back post. Stefano Okaka had headed a corner goalwards, but Sunderland’s Fabio Borini deflected it on to the crossbar, only for Craig Cathcart to send the rebound to the back post where Britos rose above Jack Rodwell to score.

Substitute Isaac Success had an opportunity to make it 2-0 for the home side when he raced clear, but visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a fine save.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now